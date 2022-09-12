Godfrey Makaruse signs new contract with Highlanders

Highlanders have extended the contract of Godfrey Makaruse with two more years.

The player will stay at the club until 2024 with an option to extend the deal with another year.

“We are pleased to announce that Godfrey “Godera” Makaruse has extended his contract with the club until 2024 with an option for a further year,” reads a statement from Highlanders.

Makaruse is the current second longest serving member of the Bosso squad after goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda.

He joined the side at the age of 14 as a junior player and made his senior debut three years later.

The utility player has been enjoying more game time since the arrival of coach Baltemar Brito.

The Brazilian gaffer converted him from an attacking winger to a left fullback.

Meanwhile, Highlanders also extended the contracts of Lynoth Chikuhwa and Adrian Silla.