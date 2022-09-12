Kante rejects new contract offer, wants Chelsea to meet his demands first

N’Golo Kante has reportedly rejected Chelsea’s contract extension offer.

The midfielder has entered the final season of his current deal at Stamford Bridge.

According to The Athletic, the 31-year-old received a proposal of a three-year extension with the option of a fourth from the previous club owners.

Contract talks were paused until a new verbal offer was made last month by new owner Todd Boehly.

The latest proposal includes two years plus the option of a third. The chiefs want a deal with a shorter term after considering the player’s recent struggles with injuries.

The star has missed five of his side’s seven matches so far this campaign.

But Kante has rejected these fresh terms as he wants the security of a longer contract.

The Frenchman is willing to stay at the Stamford Bridge and can only sign a deal of at least four years.

With no better offer at hand, the midfielder could see out his contract and leave the club as a free agent.

Kante is claimed to have two interested suitors in the Premier League – as well as others in Spain, Germany and France.