Zimbabwe dropped from another continental competition

Zimbabwe will not be involved in the Afcon U20 tournament after the country was dropped from the regional qualifiers.

The Young Warriors will miss this year’s edition of the U20 Cosafa Youth Championship to be staged in Eswatini from October 6-16 2022.

The competition will act as the regional qualifying tournament for continental showpiece.

Zimbabwe are not taking part in the games after FIFA banned them from all international football due to the government interfering in the running of the game.

Zimbabwe were also barred from participating in the Afcon 2023, 2022 Cosafa Cup, CHAN 2022, COSAFA Women’s Champions League Qualifier.

The absence absence in these international tournaments has affected football development in the country.

And the country’s sports regulatory body Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has cast a deaf ear to the pleas from football stakeholders to have the FIFA suspension lifted, saying it is not a priority.

Football stakeholders have for the past months been pleading with the authorities to find each other for the future of the game.