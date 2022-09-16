“Billiat failing to justify his high earnings at Chiefs”

Former Golden Arrows striker Norman Smith has slammed Khama Billiat for not delivering enough on the pitch and failing to justify his high earnings.

Billiat is among the top earners at Kaizer Chiefs since signing with the club in 2018.

The Zimbabwean is yet to score this season and his only goal involvement is an assist registered on match day two against Maritzburg United.

The 32-year-old now faces some time out due to injury.

Billiat’s attacking partner Keagan Dolly has also struggled to reach the top form after scoring one goal this term.

“Football is a business and it is structured in a way that top performers should be earning better and are those two players’ performances living up to their earnings? I say no,” Smith told KickOff.

“What you get must be determined by your performance. If you don’t deliver and yet you are going home with that big salary, it becomes a problem and even you as the earner must feel the guilt that so much is being invested in you, but you are not delivering.

“It is the same with Keagan and Khama. Imagine how it feels for a person earning peanuts yet delivering every week. It becomes a bitter pill to swallow for that player.

“To be fair up until this point, they haven’t delivered on their worth this season when measured against what they are earning at the club and they must be told so.”

Billiat and Dolly formed a feared combination during their days at Mamelodi Sundowns together with Leonardo Castro, although the trio failed to recreate that partnership last season at Chiefs.

Smith added: “I think they are trending based on what happened on previous occasions with them at another club.

“I hope that they get their form back sooner than later because so much is always expected from them based on their earnings.”