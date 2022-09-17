Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Preview, Team news, TV Info and Stats

Atletico Madrid will host Real Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in the first La Liga installment of the El Derbi on September 18, 2022.

Competition: La Liga Matchday 6

Date, Kick-off Time & Venue: 18 September 2022, 9 pm CAT at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

Broadcast details

SuperSport TV will broadcast the game live on La Liga TV, Channel 204.

Stream feed will be available on the DSTV app and Showmax.

Atletico Madrid Team News

Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez, Thomas Lemar and Sergio Reguilon are all expected to miss the encounter through injuries.

However, Atletico will be boosted by the return of Jan Oblak between the sticks.

Predicted Atletico Starting XI: Oblak; Reinildo, Witsel, Hermoso; Molina, Llorente, Koke, De Paul, Carrasco; Morata, Felix

Real Madrid Team News

Real Madrid will miss Karim Benzema after the Frenchman failed to recover from a thigh injury that he suffered against Celtic in the Champions League.

Eder Militao, who missed Real’s last two games through injury, returned to full training a few days ago and could get the nod over Rudiger to feature alongside David Alaba in the middle of the defence

Predicted Real Madrid Starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius.

Form:

Atletico, are in the seventh spot with 10 points having won three out of their five matches. They registered a convincing 4-1 win over Celta Vigo in their last La Liga outing but fell to Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League in midweek.

Real Madrid are on the top of the log after collecting 15 points during a perfect start to the campaign.

Head to Head Stats

Atletico, who finished third in La Liga last season, beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the corresponding game between the two sides last term, which proved to be their first success over their rivals in the league since February 2016.