Brendan Galloway gets red card twenty minutes after coming on as substitute

Plymouth Argyle defender Brendan Galloway received a red card juat twenty minutes after coming on as a second half substitute in the League One 2-2 draw against Portsmouth.

The Warriors right-back started on the bench and came on in the 70th minute.

With his team leading 2-1 in the 89th minute, Galloway received a caution for delaying the restart on a throw-in.

The 26-year-old was then involved in an altercation with the opposite player a few moments later.

The incident resulted in another yellow card for the fullback.

The expulsion proved costly for Argyle, who left short at the back, and conceded a goal with the last kick of the match.

This is Galloway’s first red card in eight years, and a second in his senior career.

His other expulsion came in 2014 when he was still at MK Dons as a teenager.