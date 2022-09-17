Darikwa starts for Wigan after recovering from injury, Zemura in Bournemouth XI vs Newcastle

Wigan Athletic captain Tendayi Darikwa will return to action this afternoon following his recovery from a shoulder injury.

The defender suffered the injury in the 5-1 loss against Burnley in the English Championship three weeks ago.

The Zimbabwe international avoided surgery and was set to miss the action until the end of the month.

However, after a quick recovery, Darikwa is back in the starting XI, as Wigan face Reading in the English Championship.

Admiral Muskwe is also starting this afternoon as Fleetwood host Charlton Athletic, while Plymouth Argyle’s Brendan Galloway is on the bench against Portsmouth in the English League One.

David Moyo is a substitute in the Barrow team to face Newport in English League Two.

In the EPL, Jordan Zemura retained his starting XI berth in Bournemouth side to play Newcastle.

Meanwhile, England-based players are returning to action after a week long suspension of football to allow the mourning of Queen Elizabeth’s death.

All the games kick off at 4 pm CAT.