Zemura gets his first honour in EPL

Jordan Zemura has received his first honour in the English Premier League following a decent performance in Bournemouth’s Saturday 1-1 draw against Newcastle.

Zemura has been voted the Cherries’ most outstanding player of Matchday 7.

The Warriors international set up Phillip Billing for the opening goal to record his first assist in the league

He threaded a through ball into the box after a quick build up and Billing made no mistake in putting it past the keeper.

The assist was Zemura’s first goal involvement for the club since April when the team was still in the English Championship.

Our Zimbabwean warrior 🇿🇼 You voted @JZemura3 as our Man of the Match yesterday 💫 https://t.co/E9O5rD5n2J pic.twitter.com/mRH4i0CEJk — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) September 18, 2022

The 23-year-old has so far made seven appearances in the top-flight. He made his league debut on matchday one against Aston Villa.

The young fullback joined Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, ex-Manchester City striker Benjani Mwaruwari, Peter Ndlovu (Birmingham City) and Bruce Grobbelaar (Liverpool) as the only fully-capped Warriors internationals to play in the EPL.

Zemura also became the sixth Cherries academy graduate to represent the club in the top flight, following in the footsteps of Baily Cargill, Matt Worthington, Jack Simpson, Sam Surridge and Mark Travers