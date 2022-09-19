Pasuwa’s Champions League hoodoo continues

Callisto Pasuwa’s Nyasa Big Bullets failed to progress to the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League following a 4-0 aggregate loss against Simba SC of Tanzania.

Bullets succumbed to a 2-0 slump in the return fixture played on Sunday in East Africa, having lost with a similar margin at home last week.

The aggregate result marked another unsuccessful run for the Zimbabwean gaffer in the interclub competition.

The Malawian champions have never passed the first round of the tournament under the former Warriors international.

Pasuwa also had four unsuccessful runs with Dynamos in the Champions League, failing to reach the group stage on all occasions.

Meanwhile, the coach have so far won three successive domestic league titles since joining Nyasa in 2018.

He is on course to grab a fourth triumph as his side has a twelve-point lead gap at the top with eight games to play.

Nyasa Big Bullets are also unbeaten in this league term after registering sixteen victories and four draws in the games they have played.