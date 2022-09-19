Zim players based abroad round-up

Jordan Zemura registered his first goal assist in Saturday’s English Premier League fixture against Newcastle United.

The Warriors international set up Phillip Billing, who opened the scoring in the 1-1 draw.

The 22-year-old was also a constant threat to the hosts, and his performances saw him being voted the Cherries’ most outstanding player of Matchday 7.

Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba’s wait for his first minute on the pitch continued after he sat out in the 1-0 win over Southampton.

The 28-year-old Warriors international has only made the Villa matchday squad on three occasions as coach Steven Gerrard prefers other options in the midfield.

In the English Championship, Wigan Athletic captain Tendayi Darikwa returned to action on Saturday after he recovered from a shoulder injury.

The defender suffered the injury last month but avoided surgery.

Darikwa played eighty-three minutes as Wigan lost 1-0 to Reading on his return.

Macauley Bonne was an unused substitute in QPR’s goalless draw versus Stoke City.

Plymouth Argyle defender Brendan Galloway received a red card twenty minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute in the League One 2-2 draw against Portsmouth.

The Warriors right-back started on the bench and came on in the 70th minute.

With his team leading 2-1 in the 89th minute, Galloway received a caution for delaying the restart on a throw-in.

The 26-year-old was soon involved in an altercation with the opposite player a few moments later.

The incident resulted in another yellow card for the fullback.

The expulsion proved costly for Argyle, who left short at the back and conceded a goal with the last kick of the match.

Admiral Muskwe made his third successive start in League One as Fleetwood drew 1-1 against Charlton Athletic, but the striker had a subdued afternoon.

In League Two, David Moyo came on as a late substitute in Barrow’s 2-0 win over Newport County.

France-based Marshall Munetsi played the entire minutes as Stade de Reims lost 3-0 to Monaco in the Ligue 1.

The midfielder played in central midfield and received a yellow card in the first half.

Meanwhile, the result left Reims in the relegation zone with six points from eight games.

Teenage Hadebe played the full ninety minutes as his Houston Dynamo side lost 3-1 to Los Angels FC in the American MLS.