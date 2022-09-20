Bulawayo Chiefs coach hit with disciplinary action after breaking club protocols

Bulawayo Chiefs head coach Nilton Terroso didn’t sit on the bench in the Chibuku Super Cup quarterfinal clash against Highlanders because he was serving a punishment for misconduct.

Terroso watched his team’s 1-0 victory from the stands, while assistant coach Thulani Sibanda was on the touchline.

Chiefs’ executive secretary Dumisani Mantula-Sibanda said the head coach breached the club rules by walking out of the training session.

“That was a move to do with club procedures,” Mantula-Sibanda revealed to NewsDay.

“The coach threw a tantrum on Thursday at training. We have to do things in a certain way. If one breaks club procedures and on that particular day the coach had disagreements with his colleagues over some players alleged to have been drunk on the morning of the league game against Ngezi Platinum Stars.

He added: “The coach walked out of the training session. Him not being part of the team was a disciplinary action and it goes for everyone, including players if they misbehave.

“The coach apparently felt someone had passed on some information to the club director and as a professional he did not like that.”