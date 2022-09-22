Khama Billiat’s expected date of return confirmed

Khama Billiat is expected to return to action towards the end of the month.

The Zimbabwean forward is currently out nursing a knee injury sustained two weeks ago.

“Khama should be back (at the end of the month),” Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane told the club’s website. “Then we have the FIFA break which will give him time to recover fully and recharge his batteries.”

The 32-year-old will be hoping to take some pressure off after receiving criticism for failing to justify his worth at the club.

Billiat, who is among the top earners at Chiefs, is yet to score this season and his only goal involvement is an assist registered on match day two against Maritzburg United.

Zwane also told the former Warriors international to pull his socks up and be consistent in helping the team to perform well.

The gaffer said on TV earlier in the month: “You could see with (Kgaogelo) Sekgota, we needed consistency with that, we needed ‘Ash’ (Ashley du Preez) to do more of that and Khama (Billiat) as well.”