Ronaldo addresses retirement rumours

Cristiano Ronaldo has addressed rumours about his potential retirement date and has vowed to continue playing at football’s top level.

There had been speculation over whether the upcoming World Cup would be the 37-year-old’s final major international tournament.

But the Manchester United forward reiterated he does not plan to retire from international football anytime soon as he wants to play for Portugal at the 2024 European Championship.

“It has been a long road, but I would like to take the opportunity to say that my road is not over yet.

“I feel motivated, my ambition is high. I am in the (Portugal) Selection with a lot of young players and I want to be part of this World Cup and the 2024 European as well, I assume now,” Ronaldo said, according to Goal.com.

This World Cup will be his tenth major tournament having starred initially in Euro 2004 for Portugal.

Ronaldo became the highest-ever goalscorer in international football a year ago while he has now scored a total of 117 goals for Portugal in 189 caps.