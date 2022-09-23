Mosimane talks African teams chances of going beyond quarterfinal stage at World Cup

South African legendary coach Pitso Mosimane believes African teams at the 2022 FIFA World Cup have a big chance of finally break the barrier and reach the semifinals of the tournament.

African teams have only managed to reach the quarterfinals, with Cameroon, Senegal and Ghana achieving the feat in 1990, 2002 and 2010, respectively, under European coaches.

This year’s edition will be different as all the teams from the continent teams will have local coaches.

Former internationals Walid Regragui (Morocco), Otto Addo (Ghana), Aliou Cisse (Senegal) and Rigobert Song (Cameroon) will guide their countries at the tournament, while Tunisia has Jalel Kadri.

And Mosimane believes this will help the continent’s representatives as the coaches are better qualified to lead from an African perspective.

“To have trust in African coaches is massive and shows a great sense of growth on the continent that must be sustained,” Mosimane told BBC Sport Africa.

“This is not a campaign against foreign coaches but applause to the decision-makers in our national associations.

“A lot of people ask why African teams have not gone beyond the last eight or contested for the World Cup title itself, and I believe this is a big step to get there.

“Africa can definitely break that semi-final barrier if we back our own coaches who truly understand the mentality, cultural challenges and methods required to perform.”

The World Cup will begin on 20 November as hosts Qatar face Ecuadorin the opening match.