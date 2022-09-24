Aston Villa suffer Boubacar Kamara blow after midfielder picked knee injury

Aston Villa have confirmed Boubacar Kamara suffered a knee injury last week and the midfielder will be on sidelines for some time.

Kamara, who joined Villa on a free transfer from Marseille during the summer, limped off the field shortly before half-time of last week’s 1-0 EPL victory over Southampton.

“Aston Villa can confirm Boubacar Kamara suffered a knee ligament injury during last Friday’s victory over Southampton,” reads a statement by Villa.

“The midfielder sustained the damage during the first half of our encounter with Saints and was replaced by Douglas Luiz shortly before half-time.

“As a result of the injury, Kamara was forced to withdraw from the French national squad for this round of UEFA Nations League fixtures and has begun a rehabilitation programme.”

The 22-year-old old France international is expected to return to action in mid-November, making him a doubt for the World Cup.

He started in all of Villa’s seven games this season, making him Steven Gerrard’s preferred option in the central midfield.

Douglas Luiz is expected to take the defensive midfielder’s role in Kamara’s absence, while Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba will be called as a cover.