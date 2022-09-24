Live: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 28

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 28 action.
Latest:
Cranborne Bullets 1-1 Highlanders
17′ Goal!!! Tadiwa Chibunyu equalises for Bullets from the spot after Mbongeni Ndlovu’s handball.
9′ Goal!!! Ray Lunga puts Highlanders ahead.
Highlanders XI: A. Sibanda, R. Kustanzira, R. Lunga, N. Masuku, G. Makaruse, A. Mbeba, P. Muduhwa, S. Ngala, D. Mukuli, P. Mpelele, M. Ndlovu.
Yadah 0-0 CAPS United
FC Platinum 1-0 Bulawayo City
53′ Goal!!! Musona puts FC Platinum ahead.
Chicken Inn 1-0 WhaWha
75′ Goal!!! Brian Muza puts Chicken Inn ahead.
Tenax CS 0-0 Harare City
ZPC Kariba 1-1 Black Rhinos FT