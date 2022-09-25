Breaking: Pitso Mosimane finds new home



by Lawrence Mangenje

Saudi Arabian second tier side Al-Ahli Saudi have confirmed South African tactician Pitso Mosimane as their new head coach.

The serial CAF Champions League winner has been without a club since he parted ways with Egyptian giants Al Ahly in June.

Saudi confirmed that the 58-year old is now their head coach, on microblogging site Twitter.