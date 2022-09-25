Breaking: Pitso Mosimane finds new home

Saudi Arabian second tier side Al-Ahli Saudi have confirmed South African tactician Pitso Mosimane as their new head coach.

The serial CAF Champions League winner has been without a club since he parted ways with Egyptian giants Al Ahly in June.

Saudi confirmed that the 58-year old is now their head coach, on microblogging site Twitter.

Welcome, Coach! 💚🤍 Pitso Mosimane is the new manager of our first football team#AHLIFC pic.twitter.com/nMtuR4XJ92 — Al-Ahli Saudi Club (@ALAHLI_FCEN) September 25, 2022