Ngezi hands Dynamos title race blow as Triangle, Chiefs register wins

Dynamos suffered a title race blow following a 1-0 loss to Ngezi Platinum Stars in Sunday’s Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 28 encounter played at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

The result put the Glamour Boys eleven points behind log leaders FC Platinum, with just six rounds to play in the campaign.

They also dropped to third place on log standings.

Dembare could have grabbed an early advantage but Emmanuel Paga failed an easy tap-in from an unmissable position in the second minute

Ngezi then took their first chance and buried it to secure the lead, thanks to Delic Murimba’s long range effort in the 4th minute.

The hosts tried to come back into game, with Junior Makunike and Trevor Mavhunga getting opportunities but failing to convert them. They continued to dominate the possession for the remainder of the half, only for them to go to the break behind.

Following a slow start to the second period, Tinotenda Muringayi came close to hitting the back of the net just moments past the hour mark, but goalkeeper Nelson Chadya made a great save to deny him.

The effort, however, remained Dynamos’ only close opportunity after the interval despite them pressing high and controlling the possession.

On the other end, Ngezi sat deep to preserve their lead and never made any threatening effort on Dynamos’ goal.

Elsewhere, Bulawayo Chiefs beat Manica Diamonds 1-0.

Obriel Chirinda’s 67th-minute strike was the difference in the game.

Triangle United edged Herentals 1-0 at Gibbo Stadium.