Dynamos fans demand Ndiraya’s sacking

A section of Dynamos fans staged a mini demonstration after their 0-1 loss to Ngezi Platinum Stars at the National Sports Stadium yesterday, calling for the dismissal of head coach Tonderai Ndiraya.

Delic Murimba’s brilliant 4th minute strike was the difference between the two sides in a contest Dynamos fared well but still lost.

DeMbare needed to win to keep their faint hopes of winning their first league title since 2014 alive but failed to do so and are now 11 points behind log leaders FC Platinum with six games remaining.

After Murimba’s opener, Dynamos fans were already singing songs reminding Ndiraya that his job was on the line.

When the referee blew the final whistle, a bottle was thrown at goalkeepers coach Gift ‘Umbro’ Muzadzi by a fan, and it missed the legendary former shot-stopper by a whisker.

Asked during his post-match interview about the fans’ songs and if he believed his job was safe, Ndiraya said: “I didn’t hear them and I have no comment about that.”

The former midfielder however admitted that Dynamos fans have a good reason to be frustrated.

“They are justified. Look, even if it were me, I was going to be angry also. They want their team to win and when it doesn’t win, they will be disappointed. So they are as disappointed as we are,” said Ndiraya.

After the final whistle, irate Dynamos fans waited for Ndiraya at the exit point singing songs demanding for the coach’s dismissal.