Can any team stop FC Platinum’s dominance in the CLPSL?

As it stands, only complacency of the highest order can prevent FC Platinum from winning the 2022 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

The platinum miners are 10 points clear at the summit of the table and on course to lift their fourth title on the bounce.

Norman Mapeza’s charges are deserving of the biggest club prize in Zimbabwean football this campaign. They have won the most games (18), lost the least games (3) and scored the most goals (41).

They ascended to the top of the table in July, following their 3-0 demolition of fellow title contenders Chicken Inn on top after Chicken Inn at Luveve and have not looked back since.

So can anyone end Pure Platinum Play’s dominance?

Joey Antipas’s Chicken Inn look like a side capable of dislodging FC Platinum from the pinnacle of Zimbabwean top-flight football, based on the veteran coach’s tactical ability.

But they simply lack the quality to mount a serious challenge.

National teams general manager Wellington Wellington Mpandare courageously said Chicken Inn are not championship material and whether he is right or not, is a debate which can go on until the cows come home.

Reports of ‘lack of motivation’ at the Gamecocks can also explain why they continue to fall short.

Harare giants Dynamos, seeking to end their seven year wait for league honors, led the marathon until May, when administrative blunders proved decisive in their title charge.

The Isaiah Mupfurutsa-led administration saw it fitting to pay Tonderai Ndiraya’s charges their winning bonuses at the end of the season, a dreadful idea for a team fighting for the championship.

Also, for reasons which were never revealed, well at least to the public, the DeMbare hierarchy suspended Ndiraya in May, move which somewhat affected the team.

DeMbare’s arch-rivals Highlanders have experienced an incredible change of fortunes since parting ways with Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu in May.

Bosso’s resurgence under Portuguese mentor Baltemar Brito is there for all to see. They are even eyeing a fop 4 finish.

In fact, Amahlolanyama can even finish above DeMbare if results go their way in the last six matches.

Brito has managed to convince the hard to please Bosso faithful that he is the right man for the job and the former Chelsea assistant coach will be expected to challenge for the title next season.

Another team with the potential to mount a serious title charge, considering the vast resources at their disposal, is Ngezi Platinum.

The Madamburo hierachy has however made weird decisions, with Benjani Mwaruwari’s appointment being one of those.

If they can trust their loyal servant Takesure Chiragwi and give him the respect that he deserves, maybe they can be in the title picture next season.

Can anyone stop FC Platinum?