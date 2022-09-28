Kaizer Chiefs coach issues update on Khama Billiat

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has confirmed that Khama Billiat is still nursing his injury and will miss the MTN8 semi-final first leg against AmaZulu at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

The Zimbabwean forward picked a knee injury three weeks ago and was initially scheduled to return to action after the FIFA international window.

But according to Zwane’s latest update, the 32-year-old needs two more weeks to recover fully from the injury.

“Khama, surely he’s going to be out for two (more) weeks,” the gaffer said after his side lost 4-2 on penalties to Royal AM in the Macufe Cup at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, as cited by the iDiski Times website.

“It is a question of recovery, and he might be available in the second leg. But we are still going to make an assessment this coming week.”

The MTN8 quarterfinal second leg will be played on the 23 October in Durban.

And if Billiat does only recover ahead of the second leg, it will mean he would have missed eight matches.