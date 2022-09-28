Mapeza-TP Mazembe reports: Mahachi responds

Norman Mapeza’s manager Gibson Mahachi has responded to reports linking the FC Platinum coach to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) giants TP Mazembe.

An online publication L’Avenir, claimed that the five-time African champions are interested in Mapeza, who is on the brink of winning his fourth league title as a coach.

Mahachi dismissed the rumors, saying there has not been any communication to either him or Mapeza from the Moise Katumbi-owned side.

“The position is that the only thing we know regarding the issue, is the story. The coach doesn’t know anything about it, as he only read about it from that story in question,” Mahachi told Soccer24.

“There is nothing official,” he added.

Mazembe are under the tutelage of French tactician Franck Dumas, who has guided them to the CAF Champions League second preliminary round, where they face Ugandan outfit Vipers next month.