Zim striker named among top EPL prospects of 2022

Zimbabwean youngster Leon Chiwome has been selected in the Next Generation 2022: 20 of the best talents at Premier League clubs.

The list is compiled by UK newspaper – The Guardian – and it consists of best young players at each club born between 1 September 2005 and 31 August 2006, an age band known as first-year scholars.

Chiwome, 16, plays for Wolverhampton U18s as a striker after arriving from AFC Wimbledon in the summer.

The youngster was born to a Zimbabwean father and a British mother, making him eligible to play for both England and Zimbabwe.

Describing the player’s abilities to The Guardian, Wolves’ academy manager Jonathan Hunter-Barrett said: “What we saw in him was an excellent profile for a centre-forward who is big, strong and quick.

“He’s very keen to learn and get on the ball, and he knows where the back of the net is.”

Chiwome becomes the latest player with Zimbabwean roots to get on the list.

Other stars, who have been listed before include Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson in 2016 and Newcastle United’s Michael Ndiweni in 2020.