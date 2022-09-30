Mosimane reveals reason why he joined Saudi club

Pitso Mosimane has revealed why he decided to take a job in the Middle East, describing the move as a high risk.

The South African gaffer joined Saudi Arabian second tier side Al-Ahli Jeddah this week.

Mosimane had been unattached since June following his exit at Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

His move to the Middle East, however, has been seen as downgrade, with many believing he joined the Saudi club because of money.

But in his address to the reporters on Friday, the three-time Champions League winning coach said he was attracted by the revival projects that the club set.

“I have built my career on waking up sleeping giants. This is a big risk, but a very good risk. I have never arrived at a club where everything was 100% all right,” said Mosimane.

“All the clubs that I have coached, we have changed the status quo. I found Mamelodi Sundowns on position 14 in the PSL [Premier Soccer League log] and it took us many years to win a trophy.

“SuperSport United were struggling when I joined them. But we built the club and we were in six consecutive cup finals. We won two trophies and lost four. So, I believe I can wake up this sleeping giant in Saudi Arabia.”

Al Ahli Jeddah were relegated from the Saudi Pro League last season.

It was the first time they had ever been demoted in the club’s history.

The gaffer continued: “When we were in Egypt [Al Ahly], we had to make sure that we turn the international programme around and get the club back to the CAF Champions League, the Fifa Club World Cup, and also the CAF Super Cup.

“I told my agents, MT Sport Management, that they must hand-pick a project that would take us out of our comfort zone. We had to go through three offers and we looked at that league and the expectations.

“I think this is very challenging and we want to take our legacy to that space, in the Middle East, and make history.”

Mosimane along with his backroom staff – consisting of Kabelo Rangoaga, Musi Matlaba and Kyle Solomon – will depart for Jeddah on Sunday for their first match in Saudi Arabia against Jeddah Club on Wednesday.