CAPS United facing National Sports Stadium padlock

CAPS United may be barred from using the National Sports Stadium for Sunday’s game against Triangle due to non payment of hiring fees, Soccer24 can exclusively-reveal.

The financially-strained Harare giants are one of five teams in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer which use the giant facility as their home ground.

The stadium owners take 6% of the gate takings for every match or a flat fee of USD750 if the aforementioned potion is below USD750.

Sources at CAPS say the only time the club has attracted a decent crowd at the 60 000-seater this season is when they hosted crosstown rivals Dynamos in June and that is also the only game which did not result in a loss.

It has emerged that they could be prohibited from hosting Triangle at the giant facility due to non payment.

“Yes, the possibility of us being prohibited from using the facility on Sunday is there. As you know, attendance has been low and the only time the club did not make a loss, was when we hosted Dynamos,” a source at CAPS who asked not be named, told Soccer24.

“We owe the stadium owners some rental fees but the club leadership is running around to resolve the issue before Sunday’s match,” added the source.

So dire are the financial problems at CAPS that fitness trainer Thulani Muzambwa was wearing a Harare City shirt at the Green Machine’s training session yesterday.

Makepekepe have not won any of their last four matches and are genuinely in the relegation matrix but head coach Lloyd Chitembwe said the situation is under control.

“The preparations for the upcoming match against Triangle have been more or less the same. The idea is to try and win the match,” said Chitembwe.

“We have everything in our control. We need to have the belief we can go out there and win the match. But the psychological aspect is key when we are on the down ward trajectory and are looking to ascend. It is critical to manage the situation with calm, composure and patience,” added the coach.