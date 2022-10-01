EPL: Arsenal hand Tottenham first defeat of season


by Virjo Mufaro

Arsenal grabbed the bragging rights in the North London Derby and handed Tottenham their first defeat of the season.

Mikel Arteta’s man cruised to a 3-1 victory, thanks to goals from Ghanaian Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka.

The Gunners had a strong start, with Gabriel Martinelli hitting the post in the 3rd minute.

On the other end, Spurs had their first feel of the goal ten minutes later when Richarlison forced a save out of Aaron Ramsdale.

But the hosts regained the momentum and soon broke the deadlock through Partey, who curled the ball into the top-right corner in the 17th minute.

Tottenham hit back just before the half-hour courtesy of Harry Kane’s effort from a penalty that resulted from a foul on Richarlison.

Jesus restored Arsenal’s lead four minutes into the second half, hitting the back of the net from a rebound.

The visitors were dealt another blow in their attempt to recover when Emerson Royal received a straight red card for a crude challenge on Martinelli just after the hour mark.

The send-off seemed to have weighed heavy on Spurs, and they conceded another goal just five minutes later.

Xhaka netted the goal after Partey created the play, and Martinelli sent a through ball to the Swiss midfielder.

The scoreline remained unchanged, with Arsenal extending their lead at the top while Spurs suffered their first defeat of the season.

Copyright © Soccer24, 2022. All Rights Reserved
NEWS MATCHCENTRE TABLES VIDEOS