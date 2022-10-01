EPL: Arsenal vs Tottenham – Preview, Team News, Predicted XIs, TV Info & More

The English Premier League action returns this afternoon after a two-week break due to the FIFA international window.

The North London Derby between Arsenal and Tottenham at the Emirates headlines the Saturday fixtures.

The Gunners have had a good start to the campaign and are sitting on top of the table with 18 points. Spurs, on the other hand, are in third place and just a point behind their nemesis.

Competition: English Premier League Matchday 9

Date, Kick-off Time & Venue: 1 October 2022 at 1:30 pm CAT at Emirates Stadium in London.

Broadcast details

SuperSport TV will broadcast the game live on Premier League TV, Channel 203.

Stream feed will be available on the DSTV app and Showmax.

What the coaches said:

Antonio Conte: “Arsenal had a fantastic start and they lost only one game against United. They are showing to be a really good team. I think that in the summer they made really good signings for them and improved the team.

“Last season in the last three games they were four points up from us so it means we are talking about a really good team that we did a really good job to overcome them in the last three games.

“At the same time I know the quality of this team. I know they are working with Arteta for many years, they are really well organised and Arteta is a really good coach. He is young but he can have in front of him a great career.”

Mikel Arteta: [I’m impressed] not only the start, but the journey they have been on since Antonio joined and how things have changed and the team that he’s building.

“They have a very clear identity in the way they are playing and it’s been really impressive. We know that both teams expect a really tough match tomorrow.”

Arsenal Team News

Kieran Tierney faces a late fitness test following a head injury during the international break.

Martin Odegaard is available for selection after missing our the last game against Brentford.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is a doubt, while Mohamed Elneny and Emile Smith Rowe are out with injuries.

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Tottenham Team News

Spurs are sweating on the availability of goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who pulled out of France’s squad with a thigh injury and Dejan Kulusevski who picked up a hamstring issue playing for Sweden.

Ben Davies and Lucas Mouraare out due to injuries.

Spurs Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Richarlison, Son, Kane.

Head to Head

Arsenal are undefeated against Spurs since 2018 at home and won the last two in their home stadium.

The visitors have had a poor record on the hosts’ turf, having won just once in their last 29 league visits.

Form

Arsenal last five fixtures – WLWWW | Last match: 3-0 win at Brentford

Tottenham last five fixtures – WWDWW | Last match: 6-2 win vs Leicester City