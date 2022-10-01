Ngezi Platinum, Chicken Inn register big wins, WhaWha survival chances fade away

WhaWha’s hopes of surviving the relegation were dealt a massive blow after losing 2-0 to Bulawayo Chiefs.

The correctional service side registered their fourth successive loss to remain at the bottom of the table with twenty points from twenty-nine points.

Chiefs got their goals from Obriel Chirinda in the 33rd minute and Perfect Chikwende in the 80th minute.

Relegation-threatened Bulawayo City also suffered a blow after losing 3-0 to Chicken Inn.

Malvin Gaki scored a brace to add to Malvin Hwata’s strike.

The victory put the Gamecocks seven points behind run-away leaders FC Platinum, who are in action on Sunday.

In Mhondoro, Ngezi Platinum Stars overcame ZPC Kariba 3-0.

Madamburo got their goals from Bruno Mtigo in the 16th minute, Tinotenda Murasiranwa (72′) and Qadr Amini (90+2′).

Harare City boosted their survival hopes after beating Black Rhinos 2-1, while Herentals edged Cranborne Bullets 1-0.