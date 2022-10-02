FC Platinum beat Highlanders as CAPS United and Dynamos win

FC Platinum took another step closer to their fourth successive Castle Lager Premiership title following their 3-2 win over Highlanders on Sunday.

The Platinum left it late to grab the victory and restored their 10-point lead at the top with five games to play.

Walter Musona opened the scoring in the 26th minute from the spot to give the visitors a first-half lead.

Panashe Mutimbanyoka doubled the lead early in the second half, but Stanely Ngala pulled one back for Bosso just after the hour.

As the match was heading to its end, Washington Navaya equalised in the 90th minute.

FC Platinum claimed the last throw of the dice and sealed a late victory through Musona’s added-time freekick.

In Mutare, Dynamos beat Manica Diamonds 1-0, thanks to Frank Makarati’s 67th-minute strike.

CAPS United came from behind and claimed a 2-1 home victory over Triangle United.

Emmanuel Mandiranga and Ben Musaka netted late goals to complete the Green Machine’s comeback.