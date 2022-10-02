Haaland, Foden hat-tricks propel Man City to victory in Manchester Derby

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden each netted a hat-trick as Manchester City beat Manchester United in the English Premier League match played at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The Blues had a strong start in the first half, with Kevin De Bruyne forcing a save from David de Gea in the 3rd minute.

The hosts didn’t wait long to threaten again, and they opened the scoring five minutes later through Phil Foden.

Ilkay Gundogan could have doubled the cushion on the quarter hour, but his effort hit the woodwork.

On the other end, United were not seeing most of the ball and were forced to draw back.

Haaland got his first goal of the day 34th minute before notching home his second three minutes later. De Bruyne engineered both strikes after finding the space to send the crosses.

Foden completed his brace on the stroke of halftime, with Haaland setting him up this time.

United pulled one back early in the second half with Anthony’s stunner, but City came again and restored their four-goal cushion just after the hour through Haaland’s third strike of the day.

Foden completed his first career hat-trick in the 72nd minute after Haaland released him with an incisive pass on the edge of the box.

Substitute Anthony Martial got a brace later in the game, but the goals were not enough to mend the damage.

Martial got his first from close range in the 84th minute and hit his second from the spot in added time.