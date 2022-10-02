Highlanders vs FC Platinum – Preview, Team News, Predicted XIs, TV Info & More

FC Platinum will be looking to take another step towards their fourth successive league title when they face Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

The Platinum Boys are just two victories away from another league triumph and a win today would put them closer.

Competition: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 29

Date, Kick-off Time & Venue: 2 October 2022 at 3:00 pm CAT at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

Broadcast Details:

ZTN, DStv Channel 294, will broadcast the match live.

Highlanders Team News:

Highlanders have all players available for selection except for defender Andrew Tandi, winger Toto Banda and striker Mthabisi Ncube who have longterm injuries.

Highlanders Predicted XI: A. Sibanda, R. Kustanzira, R. Lunga, N. Masuku, G. Makaruse, A. Mbeba, P. Muduhwa, S. Ngala, D. Mukuli, P. Mpelele, M. Ndlovu.

FC Platinum Team News:

FC Platinum will be without Gift Mbweti who is serving a suspension.

FCP Predicted XI: Magalane, Bello, Mangiza, Moyo, Musona, Ngwenya, Ngwenya, Mhlanga, Banda, Pavari, Mutimbanyoka.

What the coaches said:

Baltemar Brito: “We’re hoping that as champions, FC Platinum will not come and do like a small team but will stick to their usual passing game. If they come here and play their usual game, I know it will be a good display because we also like to play.”

Norman Mapeza: “We are going to Bulawayo to face Highlanders and if you look at their previous matches they have been doing very well. I think they are the second team in the league which has managed to collect a lot of points, so it is going to be a massive game for us.”

Form:

Both teams have picked the same number of points, 11, in the last five games, with each side registering three victories and two draws.

Head to Head:

Highlanders have not won a home match against FC Platinum in the Premier Soccer League since 2013.

The Platinum Boys’ last league victory at Barbourfields came in 2017, with all the games that followed ending in draws.