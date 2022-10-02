Live: Castle Lager Premiership – Highlanders vs FC Platinum

Follow our liver coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership action.

Latest:

Highlanders 0-1 FC Platinum

26′ Goal!!! Musona converts from the spot to put FCP ahead.

18′ Play temporarily stopped as Muduhwa gets medical attention.

15′ Still goalless after the quarter hour.

10′ Play concentrated on the midfield, with both sides yet to create meaningful chances.

3′ Free-kick to Highlanders from some thirty yards out. Masuku behind it, but he sends his effort wide.

1′ Kick-off!!

Highlanders XI: Sibanda, Kutsanzira, Mhindirira, Lunga, Masuku, Makaruse, Mbeba, Muduhwa, Ngala, Mukuli, Ndlovu.

FCP XI: Magalane, Bhello, Mangiza, Pavari, Musona, Ngwenya, Moyo, Mhlanga, Banda, Mutudza, Mutimbanyoka.

Manica Diamonds 0-0 Dynamos

CAPS United 0-1 Triangle United