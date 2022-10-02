ten Hag accused of ‘disgraceful’ Ronaldo treatment

TV personality Piers Morgan has come out guns blazing at Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, accusing the Dutchman of disrespecting Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo was an unused substitute in Manchester City’s 6-3 demolition of United at the Etihad.

The Red Devils crumbled in the first half as Pep Guerdiola’ s side raced to 4-0 lead through braces from the on-fire Erling Haaland and Phil Forden before the duo completed their hat tricks in the second half.

ten Hag made a couple of changes in the second half but cast a blind eye on Ronaldo, something which irked Morgan, who felt the five-time World Player of the Year should have played a part in the contest.

Imagine benching @Cristiano for Utd’s biggest game of the season, then using 5 other subs as they’re hammered into oblivion, & then claiming you did it ‘out of respect’ for him?

Ten Hag is an arrogant deluded twerp & the way he’s treating Ronaldo is disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/iuGFEJ7v2j — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 2, 2022

ten Hag was asked about the issue in his post-match interview and claimed that he did not introduce the former Real Madrid star so as to ‘not disrespect him.

“I wouldn’t bring him in because out of respect for Cristiano, his big career,” said the Dutchman.

Ronaldo has started for United in only one game in the Premier League since ten Hag took over.

The Portuguese superstar endured a frustrating summer, amid revelations that he wanted to leave but potential moves were blocked by the club.