CAF reopens bids for 2025 Afcon after stripping Guinea of hosting rights

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has reopened the bids for the hosting of 2025 Afcon after stripping Guinea of the rights.

The rights withdrawal followed a meeting on Friday in Conakry between Guinea’s interim president, Col. Mamady Doumbouya, and CAF President Patrice Motsepe.

Motsepe cited the infrastructure and facilities in Guinea as not being ready to host a world-class Afcon competition.

The CAF boss, who was accompanied by Caf General Secretary, Veron Mosengo-Omba said as quoted by CAF website: “I visited Guinea today [Friday] out of respect to the people of Guinea to discuss CAF’s willingness to advise and work together with the football stakeholders to construct and build football infrastructure and facilities in this country.

“This will enable Guinea to bid with other competing Nations for the African Nations Championships (CHAN) which will take place after the Chan to be hosted by Algeria in 2023, in the light of the decision by CAF not to proceed with the 2025 Afcon in Guinea.”

Following an Executive Committee meeting on Saturday, CAF has resolved to re-open the bid.

“The Confédération Africaine de Football (“CAF”) Executive Committee (“EXCO”) met on Saturday 1 October 2022 in Algiers, Algeria and announced the re-opening of bids for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2025,” a statement by the football body read.

It is not the first time a country has been stopped from hosting Afcon.

Cameroon were stripped of the right to host the 2019 tournament because they weren’t considered ready but they were awarded the 2021 tournament – which took place earlier this year because of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.