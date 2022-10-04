I was attacked spiritually, Tendai Ndoro pours heart out

Former Warriors striker Tendai Ndoro has lifted the lid on what really happened for him to lose his wealth, as well as the struggles he went through last year.

In October last year, Soccer24 exclusively-revealed that the former Orlando Pirates star was not feeling well and was in Shamva recuperating.

Pictures of a frail-looking Ndoro at the Simba Bhora training ground, also published by Soccer24, went viral on social media, amid revelations that he had lost all his assets to his ex-wife—South African beauty Thando Maseko.

Ndoro cleared Maseko of any wrongdoing, saying she had nothing to do with his ‘from riches to rags’ story.

Instead, the former Chicken Inn star claims he fell on hard times because of spiritual attacks.

“I was spiritually attacked, no one knew what was happening to me except for myself,” Ndoro said on South African online show Sports Gist.

“It was not anything to do with Thando. It was not a marital thing or a financial thing but a spiritual attack that affected me.

“I felt like I was not me, I felt I was not the same. I noticed it was an attack, my situation was not about money or divorce but I was attacked spiritually,” added Ndoro.

The former Zimbabwe international insists his divorce with Maseko was smooth.

“People say I lost all my properties to my ex-wife but I’m clearing her name. Thando (Maseko) was not responsible for everything that happened to me,” he said.

“I want to clean umtwana wabantu (another family’s child). People say Ndoro lost things because of his ex-wife Thando, no, she is not the one who made me go through what I went through.

“Our divorce was clear and smart, we left each other peacefully and I can’t lie that it was her who made me experience I went through,” added Ndoro.

The lanky striker is back on his feet and running an undisclosed business in South Africa.