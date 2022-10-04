Premier Soccer League (PSL) newcomers: Who will be a force to reckon with?

The list of teams promoted to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is now complete.

Hwange, Simba Bhora, GreenFuel and Sheasham will be in the country’s top-flight next season after winning Division One leagues in their respective regions.

Who amongst them will make an impact?

Hwange

Chipangano are the only ones among the four teams promoted, to have tasted PSL football before. They were relegated in 2019.

Hwange shrugged off competition from rivals ZPC Hwange to win the Southern Region ticket with one game to spare.

They are under the guidance of former Bulawayo City coach Try Ncube.

Chipangano lost only two of their 33 games and opened an unassailable 5-point lead at the summit of the table, following their 1-0 victory over Indlovu Iyanyathela at the Colliery last week.

The coalminers were in a very tough two-horse race with ZPC Hwange.

Hwange’s home ground, the 15 000 seater Colliery, is one of the toughest venues in the history of the PSL and it being the fortress it used to be, will be key for the coalminers.

In Felix Chindungwe and David Borowondo, they have seasoned defenders who are no strangers to PSL football and the duo will be key for Hwange.

Simba Bhora

The Shamva community cannot wait for next year.

For the first time ever, the mining town will have Premiership football after Simba Bhora won the Northern Region league to earn promotion.

Simba, owned by businessman Simba ‘Buju’ Ndoro, were in a nail-biting three-horse race with Herentals U20 and Golden Eagles.

Ultimately, and somewhat inevitably, considering the quality at their disposal, Authur Tutani’s troops won the race, six points ahead of second-placed Herentals U20.

For the third time in Tutani’s illustrious career spanning over a decade, the veteran coach has led a team to the PSL.

At his disposal were players with vast experience in the Premier Soccer League.

The captain is veteran former Dynamos defender Brighton Tuwaya, who partnered steady former CAPS United defender Webster Tafa in the heart of the Simba defence.

The Simba backline also included the veteran duo of former Warriors and CAPS United right-back Hardlife Zvirekwi and Dexter Phiri, formerly of ZPC Kariba.

Former Dynamos and CAPS United goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani is also at Simba, together with diminutive midfielder Ronald ‘Rooney’ Chitiyo.

The most outstanding player in the Simba Bhora title-winning season was striker Tinashe Balakasi.

He scored a record-breaking 29 goals in the league and the number should have been 30, had his goal against Eagles at Ellis Robins in August, not been incorrectly disallowed.

Simba Bhora have a lot of work to do to make an impact in the PSL but the experience in the side, as well as upcoming and exciting youngsters like Simbarashe Maramwidze, will have the Shamva community daring to dream.

They play their home games at Wadzanai Stadium, though it remains to be seen if the facility will pass the PSL test.

Despite the quality in the Simba side, Tutani reckons they need to strengthen their squad to compete in the PSL.

“We encouraged our boys to remain focused even during the times we were behind. I wanna them give credit for the resilience,” Tutani said after the 3-0 victory over Commando Bullets, which sealed promotion.

“We need to strengthen the squad so that we match the quality of teams in the PSL,” added the coach, who was last in the PSL with Black Rhinos in 2014.

GreenFuel

The Chisumbanje community is basking in glory over GreenFuel’s promotion to the PSL.

Lloyd Mutasa’s charges were unstoppable in the Eastern Region Division One.

They won the sole ticket to the PSL with six games to spare, while 12 points clear of second-placed Mutare City Rovers.

The culture at the club is that which breeds success and it came as no surprise when Mutasa’s charges earned promotion after dominating the region.

They play their home games at the Green Fuel Arena, though it also remains to be seen if the facility will be approved by the PSL.

Within their ranks are experienced players who have tasted PSL football before.

GreenFuel are captained by former Dynamos defender Obey Mwerahari, who leads a team which also includes veteran striker Tendai ‘DJ Malaika’ Nyamadzawo.

Former Golden Eagles hotshot Claude ‘Pokello’ Mapoka, is also at Green Fuel.

Mutasa is confident the ambitious Ethanol Boys will be in the country’s top-flight to compete and is backing the talent his disposal to the job.

“We might not need much, maybe three or four additions just to add competition to the squad, otherwise we are good to compete,” said Mutasa, who has also led Kiglon and Tanganda to the PSL.

Sheasham

The Gweru-based side deservedly won the Central Region league to earn promotion to the PSL.

John Nyikadzino’s troops completed the job with an emphatic 5-1 demolition of Loss Control at Mandava Stadium.

They were ubeaten in the league. They won 17 of their 26 matches and drew nine on their way to winning the title.

The Construction Boys finished three points ahead of second-placed TelOne.

Having suffered the heartbreak of missing out on promotion on the last day of the season in 2019, Sheasham came back stronger and completed the job this time, to the delight of Nyikadzino.

Nyikadzino is no stranger to PSL football, having been in the top-flight with army side Chapungu and Nichrut and the coach.

Sheasham played their home games at Gweru Sports Club but are expected to move to Ascot.

They have former Chicken Inn goalkeeper Nigel Mpinduki on their ranks.