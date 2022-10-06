Banned Zimbabwe slump on latest FIFA Rankings

Zimbabwe have slumped on the latest FIFA Rankings released on Thursday.

The Warriors were not in action in the just-ended international window due to the FIFA ban that resulted from governmental interference in running the local game.

The national team gained no points and dropped two places to number 125 in the world but remained on the 33rd place on the continental table.

Brazil topped the global ranking, while Senegal took the first spot in Africa.

Meanwhile, the biggest movers were teams who failed to qualify for Qatar 2022, namely Scotland (40th, plus 5) and Azerbaijan (123rd, plus 5), both five places higher. Honourable mentions should also go to Algeria (37th, plus 4), Georgia (78th, plus 4), Mauritania (103rd, plus 4) and Suriname (139th, plus 4), all of whom ascended four places.

World Top 10: 1. Brazil, 2. Belgium, 3. Argentina, 4. France, 5. England, 6. Italy, 7. Spain, 8. Netherlands, 9. Portugal, 10. Denmark.

Africa Top 10: 1. Senegal, 2. Morocco, 3. Tunisia 4. Nigeria, 5. Algeria, 6. Egypt, 5. , 7. Cameroon, 8. Mali, 9. Ivory Coast, 10. Burkina Faso.