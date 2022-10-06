Harare Mayor Mafume mocks Uebert Angel over Gwanzura rehabilitation

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume has scoffed at suggestions that Uebert Angel is rehabilitating Gwanzura Stadium, saying the popular cleric only built two toilets at the iconic venue.

The Spirit Embassy founder pledged to revive the delapidated facility by refurbishing terraces as well as installing a new pitch, back in February.

Angel, who is also a Presidential envoy and Ambassador at Large, reportedly injected USD50 000 into the project, which was set to bring the Highfields facility back to life.

But speaking at a City of Harare function in the capital yesterday, Mafume said the City Fathers will not lease out stadiums to individuals and singled out Angel for criticism.

“Right now I’m under pressure from prophets, land barons and individual people who want to take our stadiums,” said Mafume.

“The last time we had some prophet wanting to take Gwanzura Stadium, he then built two toilets and then went around saying he had sponsored the Gwanzura Stadium,” he added.

Despite insisting that all council stadiums including Rufaro will not be leased out, Mafume did not say anything about how his administration intends to revive the facilities.

Currently, no stadium in Harare belonging to the City Council is eligible to host even Premier Soccer League matches, due to their poor state.

Five top-flight teams —Dynamos, CAPS United, Yadah, Herrentals and Harare City, all use the National Sports Stadium.