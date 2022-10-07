Graham Potter issues positive update on Fofana injury

Chelsea coach Graham Potter has given a positive update on the injury of defender Wesley Fofana.

The £70m signing from Leicester City sustained a knee injury during Chelsea’s victory over AC Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday. He left the stadium on crutches.

But following a scan, the French centre-back avoided serious damage and could return in “a few weeks”.

“Wesley’s knee is not as bad as we thought. After the game, we were concerned,” said Potter.

“It will be a few weeks we think. It is considerably better than it could be.”

Asked whether he could return before the start of the World Cup next month, Potter added: “Possibly, it depends how his rehab goes. We wouldn’t want to put too much of a timescale on it, but there is a chance.”

Elsewhere at Chelsea, Fofana’s compatriot N’Golo Kante could potentially make his return to action having been out since mid-August with a thigh injury. He returned to training recently and it remains to be seen if he is fit enough to play against Wolves this weekend.