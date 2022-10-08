Cardiff City midfielder Andy Rinomhota finally commits to play for Warriors

Cardiff City’s Andy Rinomhota has finally committed to play for the Zimbabwe national team.

The 25-year-old, who was born in Leeds, United Kingdom, to a Zimbabwean father and British mother, had snubbed previous calls to represent the country.

The midfielder was pursued by various Warriors coaches for years, including the recent substantive head, Zdravko Logarusic.

He was also in the provisional Warriors squad for the Afcon 2019 finals, but ignored the call.

Speaking at a press conference this week, Rinomhota said he is hoping to get a local passport soon.

“The first time they called me up I was injured,” he said.

“Since then it would be an issue of applying for a Zimbabwean passport, so I haven’t gone around that process yet, but it’s something that I will look into.”

He added: “(The Afcon) is a great platform to showcase your abilities. It’s another experience and another side to my game I could add, getting international experience.

“I haven’t looked at it too in depth (requirements of representing the Warriors), but I think I’d have to get a Zimbabwean passport.”