FC Platinum one win away from glory

FC Platinum edged closer to a fourth league title on the bounce when they edged Herentals College 1-0 at Mandava Stadium today.

Walter Musona’s solitary strike five minutes into the second half was all the platinum miners needed to collect maximum points and avenge the defeat they suffered in the reverse fixture at the National Sports Stadium back in April.

Norman Mapeza’s charges just need to win their next fixture to be crowned champions.

Platinum may even be champions by tomorrow if Chicken Inn and Dynamos fail to beat Highlanders and WhaWha respectively.

Elsewhere, relegation-threatened Tenax have a lot of work to do to survive the chop, after they succumbed to a 0-2 defeat to Black Rhinos at Sakubva.

At the National Sports Stadium, Takesure Chiragwi’s Ngezi Platinum Stars revival continued with a 1-1 stalemate with relegation-threatened Harare City.

In Bulawayo, Bulawayo Chiefs boosted their slim survival hopes with a crucial 1-0 win over Bulawayo Chiefs.