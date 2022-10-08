I’m not hanging my boots: Kuda Mahachi

Warriors star Kuda Mahachi says his football career will continue once he clears his name from the child abuse allegations he is facing.

The former Orlando Pirates star is being accused of scalding his 4-year old son Diego with boiling water, leading to third degree burns.

The case is before the courts and Mahachi, whose contract at SuperSport United was not renewed because of the saga, hopes one day justice prevails for him to concentrate on reviving his career.

“It has been a challenging time for me. However, I pray and hope the courts will do justice on the matter. It has been six trying months for me but I still believe my God will do me well. I have been on the sidelines but I still believe my legs can still carry me,” Mahachi told lifestyle tabloid B-Metro.

He added: “I’m not hanging up my boots soon. It takes courage but I admit things have never been the same for me,” added the dimunitive winger.