Zemura dropped from Bournemouth first XI

Jordan Zemura will start on the Bournemouth bench for the first time this season in the match against Leicester City this afternoon.

Kick-off is at 4 pm CAT.

Zemura, who started in all the seven he played in this campaign, makes way in the left-back position for debutant Ryan Fredericks.

Elsewhere, Wigan Athletic defender Tendayi Darikwa and Cardiff City midfielder Andy Rinomhota are both starting in today’s English Championship encounter.

Burton striker David Moyo (vs Mansfield), Plymouth Argyle defender Brendan Galloway (vs Accrington Stanley) and Fleetwood forward Admiral Muskwe (vs Portsmouth) are all starting this afternoon.