Casillas asks for ‘respect’ as Real Madrid legend announces he is gay

Former Spain and Real Madrid captain Iker Casillas has ‘come out’ after revealing that he is homosexual.

The 2010 World Cup winner took to microblogging site Twitter to announce that he is gay, while asking for ‘respect’ from the football world.

“I hope you respect me, I am gay,” tweeted Casillas.

Espero que me respeten: soy gay. #felizdomingo — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) October 9, 2022

The 41-year old, who is one of the most successful goalkeepers in the history of the game, hung his gloves in 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Casillas ‘coming out’ comes as a suprise, considering he was married to Spanish sports journalist Sara Carbonero for five years before the couple separated in 2021, having been blessed with two children.

Casilas famously kissed Carbonero in front of camera after Spain’s triumph in the World Cup final against Netherlands in South Africa.