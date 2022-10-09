Dynamos edge WhaWha as Chicken Inn, Highlanders share spoils

Dynamos kept the title race alive, at least for now, following their 1-0 victory over WhaWha in Harare on Sunday.

The Glamour Boys moved into second place on fifty-six points, eleven behind leaders FC Platinum with four games to play.

Tinashe Makanda’s 18th-minute strike ensured his team picked the victory and maintained the gap at the top.

In Bulawayo, Chicken Inn moved to third place following their 2-2 draw against Highlanders.

The Gamecocks surrendered a two-goal lead to settle for a point after conceding late goals.

Malvin Gaki opened the scoring in the 47th minute, converting from the spot following Godfrey Makaruse’s handball inside the box. Munashe Pini doubled the cushion on the hour after connecting well with Gaki.

But Highlanders soon started their comeback, with Stanley Ngala pulling one back ten minutes later.

Substitute Pritchard Mpelele grabbed a last-minute equaliser to ensure a draw in the encounter.

Elsewhere, CAPS United edged Cranborne Bullets, while Triangle beat Yadah 1-0.