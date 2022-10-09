Action as it happened: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 30

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 30 action.

Fulltime:

Chicken Inn 2-2 Highlanders

-Fulltime.

89′ Goaal!!! Pritchard Mpelele equalises for Highlanders, tapping home a ball from a corner kick.

88′ Highlanders Sub: Mphelele replaces injured Mbeba.

77′ Free-kick to Highlanders in a good position, Ncube steps up but hits the wall.

70′ Goal!!! Highlanders pull one back through Stanley Ngala.

60′ Goal!!! Munashe Pini doubles Chicken Inn’s lead.

58′ Highlanders Sub: Navaya replaces Kutsanzira.

55′ Gaki gets the space and strikes from a range but Sibanda saves the shot.

47′ Goal!!! Gaki scores from the spot following a handball by Makaruse inside the box.

-Halftime.

45′ Mushore gets the space and tries from a range. His effort, however, goes over.

40′ Corner kick to Highlanders, Lunga sends it in and Chikuhwa connects but his header goes straight to the hands of the keeper. First real chance of the game.

34′ Free kick to Highlanders in a good position, Mbeba takes it but his effort goes over.

30′ Both teams yet to create clear cut chances with the play concentrated in the midfield.

28′ Mbeba sends in a good cross but Bernard is alert and collects the ball.

20′ Corner kick to Highlanders, ball finds no takers inside the box and goes out.

15′ Still goalless after the quarter hour with both sides yet to creat meaningful chances.

7′ Free kick to Highlanders, Mbeba goes for goal but the effort is wide.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Chicken Inn XI: Bernard, Chinda, Kutinyu, Dzingai, Moyo, Mabhunu, Mhlanga, Ndlovu, Gaki, Hwata, Pini.

Highlanders XI: A. Sibanda, Kutsanzira, Mhindirira, Chikuhwa, Lunga, Makaruse, Mbeba, Mushore, Muduhwa, Ngala, Ncube.

Dynamos 1-0 WhaWha

18′ Goal!!! Tinashe Makanda puts Dynamos ahead.

Cranborne Bullets 0-1 CAPS United

Triangle United 1-0 Yadah