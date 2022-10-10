JUST IN: Heart problem forces Enock Mwepu into early retirement

Zambian striker Enock Mwepu has been forced into an early retirement due to a hereditary heart condition, his club Brighton and Hove Albion has announced.

Brighton announced that the 24-year old, who was first hospitalised during the international break, faces a high risk of suffering a pontentially fatal cardiac event if he continues playing football.

“The condition, which can worsen over time, would put Enock at an extremely high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac event, if he were to continue playing competitive football,” Brighton said in a statement.

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom said, “We are all absolutely devastated for Enock. He and his family have had a traumatic few weeks and while we are just thankful he has come through that period, he has seen such a promising career cut short at such a young age.