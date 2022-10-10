Knowledge Musona named Player of the Week in Saudi Arabia

Knowledge Musona has been voted Roshn Saudi League player of the week by statistical website SofaScore after a match-winning performance on Friday.
Musona scored a hat-trick in his team’s 3-0 win over Al-Khaleej in round six of the season to get the highest rating of 9.4 out of 10.
The Zimbabwean forward started the match as a winger and broke the dead-lock from the spot in the 18th minute.
Musona got his second goal of the day eight minutes into the second half. He notched home from a rebound after the keeper parried the ball into his path.
The former Warriors international completed his hat-trick on the hour following a heavy involvement in the build-up.
The 32-year-old was subbed off in the 85th minute.
Musona, who’s the team captain for Al Taai, has started in all the six games played so far.