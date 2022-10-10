MUSONA’s PURE PLATINUM REBIRTH

Walter Musona’s career took a massive nosedive when Polokwane City were relegated from the South African Premier Soccer League.

Rise and Shine was home to the former Young Warriors star since 2017, until the Limpopo-based side downgraded to the National First Division in September 2020.

The Limpopo-based club listened to offers for most of their best players, including Musona, who joined then promotion-chasing Sekhukhune United two months later.

At Babina Noko, as Sekhukhune are known, Musona had an under the weather 7-month stint before he was deemed surplus to requirements when the club was now in the South African top-flight.

Before the start of the current Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign, Musona retraced his roots to FC Platinum, the club which catapulted him to stardorm in 2016.

The Aces Youth Academy graduate returned to the platinum miners at a time when many thought his once-promising career, which was panctuated by nagging injuries, was headed for a swoop.

He was also concerned about it.

“I was so worried when that time because I was struggling with injuries so my fitness was very low when I returned to FC Platinum,” recalls Musona.

“That being said, I knew the type of coach I was going to work with. I knew he was going to help me and I think you can now see the results,” Musona said.

Just 8 months after his return to the Zvishavane-based side, Musona is enjoying an incredible renaissance under Norman Mapeza.

He has been of the key drivers of the FC Platinum revival, after the ambitious side released a number of senior players before the start of the season.

Musona hailed Mapeza’s man-management, saying the former Warriors captain timed his inclussion in the team well.

“The coach (Mapeza) played a big role for me this season. He knows what I can do when I’m fully-fit so those first games I didn’t play that much because probably he felt I was not 100% fit and I think he was waiting for the right moment,” said Musona.

Musona has scored five goals in the last four league matches, taking his season tally to 11—four behind CAPS United’s William Manondo, who leads the goalscorers’ chart.

Being in the race for the golden boot is not something he expected this campaign.

“The golden boot race was not in my plans for this season but with God anything is possible,” he said.

“This season my target was to score at least 10 goals and regain my form and confidence but now I have a chance to push for more,” added Musona.

Despite being one of the clear favorites for this year’s Soccer Star of the Year, Musona could not be drawn into discussing the prestigious accolade.

“I think on that one I don’t have anything to comment, we still have 4 games left to play so let’s wait and see what happens after those games,” he said.

While the nation is still trying to comprehend Knowledge Musona’s retirement from international football, his younger brother Walter might be a force to reckon with in the gold and green strip in future.