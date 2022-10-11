Enock Mwepu reveals next move after forced into early football retirement

Enock Mwepu has revealed his next plan after being forced to retire from playing football at the age of 24 due to a high risk of ‘fatal cardiac arrest’.

The Zambian fell ill while on a flight to link up with his Chipolopolo teammates in the international break last month and spent a period in hospital in Mali. He returned to England to undergo further cardiac tests and has been advised to stop playing football.

In a statement published on Monday, Mwepu revealed that he is planning to remain in football in some capacity after cutting short his career.

“Some dreams, however, come to an end, so it is with sadness that I announce the need to hang up by boots because of the medical advice I have received,” the statement read in part.

“This is not the end of my involvement in football, I plan to stay involved in some capacity.”

Brighton’s head of medicine and performance Adam Brett explained the player’s condition: “It is a terrible blow for Enock, but he has to put his health and his family first and this is the right choice, however difficult it is to quit the game he loves.

“Given this is Enock’s career and a decision which can’t be taken lightly, we have taken our time to be as thorough as possible, completed advanced cardiac investigations and collaborated with clinical experts to gain the best second opinions for Enock.

“We will be helping him make sure the condition is managed with the appropriate treatment for him to otherwise live a long and healthy life.”